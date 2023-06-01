WAUKESHA — A public defender for a teen accused of having a loaded rifle near Waukesha North High School on April 14 filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss charges against him. Asahel Sa Id Ali of Waukesha was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, resist officer — substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, all felonies and misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. A $250,000 cash bond was set. If convicted he faces over 20 years in prison.
Nicole Ostrowksi, Ali’s public defender, filed paperwork which argues charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and negligent handling of a weapon should be dropped. She argues the victims/witnesses never said the gun was pointed at them. Ostrowksi said one of the victims didn’t state the firearm was ever pointed at him, let alone, in his direction but does indicate “it appeared like the suspect was going to shoot a squirrel on the ground.”
The paperwork said the victim, in a police statement, stated the firearm “was pointed in the direction of Greenmeadow but not directly at me.”
“The accounts of victim A and witness 1 provide contradictory information as to what was allegedly happening outside of the residence on Greenmeadow Drive on April 14 before they made a report to Officer Ernst,” the paperwork said.
The paperwork argues while it is unclear from police reports, statements, and criminal complaint if victim A and witness 1 were traveling in the same car or two cars traveling close together, “It can be inferred from the reports that they saw the suspect at the same, yet the accounts of these two individuals are drastically different.”
Witness 1 said the suspect was holding the firearm with only one hand, not in a shooting position, and that person walked along the sidewalk, to the driveway, and then up the driveway towards the garage. The paperwork said victim A said the suspect had the firearm pointed in a shooting position, but down at the ground “as if he was going to shoot the squirrel,” and that the suspect was crouched by the garage when this was happening.
“All this information should be contained in the complaint, and their inclusion is necessary for a fair determination of probable cause,” the paperwork said.
The paperwork said the information in the complaint, supplemented by the omitted information, shows a lack of probable cause.
The paperwork also argued the charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon should be dismissed.
According to information in a detective’s report, “individuals within the home and those the surrounding area did not see anything suspicious or hear a gunshot.”
On Wednesday Ostrowski requested to set the matter before the trial. A motion hearing was scheduled for June 30.
Background on case
The Waukesha Police Department was dispatched to the area of Greenmeadow Drive on April 14 at 12:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person with a gun. The report was from two students at Waukesha North High School.
The students reported seeing a man with a gun near the school on their way back from lunch. They reported it to the school resource officer who requested immediate police assistance, according to the criminal complaint. North High School, Butler Middle School and Lowell Elementary were locked down immediately.
Ali’s yard is in close proximity to Waukesha North and classroom windows. That afternoon after many officers responded to the school, Ali was found peaking behind his garage. He was taken into custody and searched. A 30-round capacity magazine for a Stribog SP9A1 9 mm Carbine rifle-style weapon was in his right front pants pocket.
The suspect was crouched down holding a rifle and pointing it toward Greenmeadow Drive, the complaint said. The victim thought it could be an airsoft gun but didn’t see any orange on it. It looked like the suspect was pointing at a squirrel.
A witness said he saw the same male wearing a pillowcase on his head and walking in the front yard of the home. He said the male was holding a rifle from its top and at one point the muzzle of the rifle was pointed toward Waukesha North, the complaint said.
Ali has a case currently pending in Milwaukee County for one count of taking or driving a car without the owner’s consent. He was allowed release on a $1,000 bail which was posted on Dec. 7.
The conditions of the bail were that he not possess any dangerous weapons or firearms.