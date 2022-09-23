WAUKESHA — With just over a week left before the trial is set to begin, the lead attorney for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of plowing his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November, is seeking to withdraw from the case.
Online court records indicate Jeremy Perri filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for Brooks on Thursday. The Freeman was unable to gain access to the motion after the close of business hours Thursday.
Perri is a regional attorney manager for the Waukesha office of the State Public Defender and one of two lawyers from that office representing Brooks in the case, the other being Assistant State Public Defender Anna Kees.
Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said in an email late Thursday evening: “The motion applies to both attorneys. Mr. Brooks wants to represent himself. Judge (Jennifer) Dorow will have to hold a hearing to decide the motion. Unknown when that will be. Unknown what effect it will have on the upcoming trial date. That’s about all I can say right now.”
Brooks, 40, is charged with 77 crimes — including six counts of homicide by the use of a dangerous weapon and dozens of counts of recklessly endangering safety — following the attack on the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade that left six dead and scores injured.
Earlier this month, Brooks withdrew his request for an insanity plea, stating he had his “own reasons” as to why. Also recently, the defense succeeded in getting six counts of homicide by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle dismissed, but also saw Judge Jennifer Dorow rule that Brooks’ statements to police were to be admitted at trial. Dorow also denied a defense request to dismiss the case or install a new prosecution team, saying Brooks’ lawyers failed to show any materials seized or looked at in a search of Brooks’ jail cell contained information related to attorney-client privilege. Brooks’ trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3. It is calendared to run the entire month, but Opper said during a status conference this week the state may be able to present its case in chief in five to seven working days. The sides reached an agreement about the need for testimony regarding the history of videos of the incident intended to be used at trial, which eliminated as many as 50 to 75 state witnesses, Opper said in court.
Brooks also is charged in three Milwaukee County cases and is slated to head toward trial in those matters later this fall. In two of them, Brooks expressed a desire to fire the public defenders working with him through the Milwaukee County office, citing communications concerns, but those trials remain on track after Brooks said he intended to continue having those attorneys represent him there.