WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas parade attack last November.
Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
“We go to the Christmas parade every year, it kicks off my daughter’s (River’s) birthday. We usually start with the Christmas parade and do decorating. Then we celebrate her birthday,” Emily said.
On Nov. 21, the members of the Harris family had been huddling together for 15 minutes when the joyful parade festivities took a tragic turn.
They were having such a good time. River was catching candy when Darrell Brooks drove his mother’s SUV through the parade. Her husband pulled River out of the way of the car.
Emily said the whole family was almost struck by the car. At first they thought it was a car that belonged with a float. Right away she realized Brooks was speeding.
A video on social media shows a little girl in a pink coat within inches of the car. Emily said her daughter was right next to the girl in a pink coat.
While many people took refuge in the Waukesha Public Library, her family was helped by a man in the Air Force or Marines. The man grabbed Emily and River after Emily dropped to the ground in a panic attack. A woman then ushered Emily’s family into a building nearby. They stood there for a hour just waiting.
For a few days after the parade, River stayed home from school and the family kept the television off. River suffered through nightmares and had trouble sleeping. When talk of the Macy’s Christmas Parade came up, River started to suffer PTSD again. Nearly a year later, River continues having counseling to deal with PTSD. She hides in a corner if the word “parade” is brought up. The minute she hears of a parade she starts to cry and screams somebody is going to hit her or run her over.
The family records television to make sure they check for parade references such as political ads.
“There was one political ad that mentioned that Brooks would get out and that was the end of it,” Emily said.
Emily said the political ad showed a photo of Brooks and the parade and River said “Mommy, he is getting away with it.”
Emily added for an adult it is simply just a matter of switching the station but for young kids it is not that easy.
The Christmas magic was gone last year for their family. River’s mom said the fact that Christmas was taken away from children and her own at that hurts her.
They didn’t even decorate for the holidays.
‘She made it through’
This year, although River is still recovering, the little girl wants to decorate.
And River took a giant step in her recovery by walking in downtown Waukesha for the business Trick or Treat on Saturday. She was still somewhat scared and anytime anyone bumped into her, she would curl herself under her mom’s arms.
But she kept walking. “I was so proud of her. She didn’t let go of my hand until she saw a friend of hers. The minute she saw her friend she started running and I took the opportunity to take a picture,” Emily said.
Emily took a photo of River in her alien costume and posted it to Facebook. The post had over 600 notifications and counting. Many families have reached out to the mom offering playdates and other resources. It was heartwarming how the community still comes together, Emily said.
Art has been therapeutic for River, who likes to make drawings for her mom. Emily has had several of those creations made into tattoos on herself. The tattoo on her wrist is a heart with Christmas lights around it. Emily hopes the drawing means River’s Christmas spirit is strong because of the tattoo.
River told The Freeman she wants to be an art teacher when she is an adult. She showed off the blue Waukesha Strong bracelets over a zoom call with a reporter.
“She made it through. Even if she doesn’t realize it ... she made it through,” Emily said.