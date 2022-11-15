On Nov. 21, 2021, a man driving an SUV plowed through safety barriers and into parade participants at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade on Main St. Dozens were struck as the driver of the SUV traveled along the entire parade route.
In total, over 60 people were injured and six individuals passed away as a result of injuries from the tragic event.
Shortly after the incident, Darrell Brooks Jr. was placed under arrest near the end of the parade and also near his red SUV. Brooks was found guilty of 76 crimes in relation to his actions on that day during a jury trial in October 2022.
The sentencing portion of the Brooks trial is scheduled to take place over Tuesday, Nov. 15 and the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
We have a reporter at the courthouse providing live updates.
10:57 a.m.: The sentencing hearing for Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was delayed by an anonymous threat this morning. Just before 10 a.m., after about a half-dozen people had spoken, District Attorney Sue Opper abruptly asked for a break, saying “its important.”
10:13 a.m.: The hearing is in a 30 minute recess. It appears DA Sue Opper noticed something, the bailiff ran to the frotn of the courtroom and whispered to Judge Jennifer Dorow. This was while Jen Dunn with victims assistance had read a statement on behalf of "Victim KKK."
9:59 a.m.: DA Sue Opper has asked for a short break.
9:53 a.m.: The first victim after a short break is "Victim LLL," the first minor to give a victim statement. The victim's brother "Victim KKK" was also struck and they were both taken to the hospital.
9:35 a.m.: Sheri Sparks, the mother of Jackson and Tucker Sparks, is giving her statement now, with Tucker at her side. Sheri says a shop owner dragged a door out of their shop to use as a backboard as all backboards were in use. Sheri described having to tell Tucker about the passing of Jackson the day after the parade.
9:29 a.m.: The seventh victim statement is underway.
