Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The prosecution's witnesses will continue to take the stand Monday, Oct. 17. Preliminary matters will be discussed starting at 8:30 a.m. and the jury will enter for the prosecution's witness testimony afterward.
Monday morning livestream:
(Note: Court TV is breaking the trial into morning and afternoon livestreaming sessions. The afternoon session will be updated on this page as soon as it's available. If you don't see the current session, you may need to refresh your browser.)
We have a reporter in the courtroom providing live updates.
10:38 a.m.: Three witnesses testified in the trial of Darrell Brooks on Monday that Brooks approached them to use a phone to call an Uber. One of them, Erin Cordes, says she allowed Brooks to use his phone when they encountered him without a coat or shoes after the Christmas Parade. She said he called his mother and asked her repeatedly to send an Uber, asking them the address where they were on Elizabeth Street.
9:55 a.m.: The state has called Erin Cordes to the witness stand, who was in attendance at the parade. Cordes testified that after the vehicle drove through the parade, she left with her family to seek safety. They were parked at Aries Industries nearby. She testified that as they walked to their car, they encountered a person she identified as Darrell Brooks. Brooks asked the family if he could use their phone.
She testified that he said, "I'm not going to hurt you, I just want to use your phone."
Cordes then gave Brooks her phone. She testified that he used the phone to call his mom and ask for an Uber.
9:30 a.m.: Next on the stand is another Waukesha resident Domanic Caproon, who encountered Darrell Brooks, wearing no jacket or shoes, shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks walked up Caproon's driveway and asked to use his phone to call an Uber.
9:00 a.m.: Waukesha resident Shawn Backler, who found Brooks in his backyard on the night of Nov. 21, 2021, after the parade, is on the witness stand first today.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.