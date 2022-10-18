Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The prosecution's witnesses will continue to take the stand Tuesday, Oct. 18. Preliminary matters will be discussed starting at 8:30 a.m. and the jury will enter for the prosecution's witness testimony afterward.
Tuesday morning livestream:
(Note: Court TV is breaking the trial into morning and afternoon livestreaming sessions. The afternoon session will be updated on this page as soon as it's available. If you don't see the current session, you may need to refresh your browser.)
We have a reporter in the courtroom providing live updates.
11:01 a.m.: Darrell Brooks has asked to return to the main courtroom after Judge Dorow removed him to an adjacent courtroom for what she said is disruptive behavior. The state had no further questions for defense witness Juan Marquez. After making a record of her decision to remove Brooks to the next courtroom where he could participate virtually, Dorow extended an “open invitation” for Brooks to return to her court provided he can conduct himself following rules of civility and decorum. Brooks immediately asked to do so.
10:45 a.m.: Before the jury re-enters the courtroom, Judge Dorow has ordered Darrell Brooks to an adjacent courtroom to watch the proceedings over a livestream, as he was required to do in several hearings before the jury was seated.
10:26 a.m.: For the first time since the jury was seated two weeks ago, Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was removed from the courtroom this morning following the admonition of Judge Jennifer Dorow to stop murmuring comments under his breath. Brooks accused the judge of trying to “fix” the trial before Dorow ordered him out. That development came during cross-examination of Juan Marquez — a witness called by Brooks but appearing out of turn to take advantage of the availability of an interpreter. Waukesha police Det. Jay Carpenter had his testimony paused but will return to the stand later today to continue discussing his recorded interviews with Brooks.
9:51 a.m.: The state is pausing the testimony of Detective Carpenter because a Spanish-speaking witness for Darrell Brooks is available and the court was able to procure a translator. Brooks is now questioning Juan Marquez, who was a participant in the parade. Marquez testifies that he was struck by a vehicle in the parade and sought medical treatment at Froedtert. He was then interviewed by the FBI about the incident.
8:50 a.m.: Waukesha Police Department Detective Jay Carpenter continues his testimony Tuesday morning. Det. Carpenter conducted an interview with Darrell Brooks Jr. the day after the parade at the Muskego Police Department. To start, the state is playing a portion of the interview.
