Waukesha Detective Jay Carpenter, left, attempts to show Darrell Brooks a video on his cell phone of the SUV as it’s driven through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route while Brooks is being interviewed by at the Muskego Police Department the day following the Christmas Parade tragedy. The video interview video was show as evidence at Brooks trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.