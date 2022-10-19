Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The prosecution's witnesses will continue to take the stand Wednesday, Oct. 19. Preliminary matters will be discussed starting at 8:30 a.m. and the jury will enter for the prosecution's witness testimony afterward.
8:45 a.m.: According to Judge Dorow, two jurors have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has been dismissed while the other is still on the jury. No other juror has voiced concerns about the exposure. Next, the judge discusses that the jury will be viewing Brooks' red SUV at the police station on Wednesday before the state likely rests their case later today.
