Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The prosecution's witnesses will continue to take the stand Friday, Oct. 21. Preliminary matters will be discussed starting at 8:30 a.m. and the jury will enter for the prosecution's witness testimony afterward.
10:03 a.m.: Proceedings are in recess in the Darrell Brooks trial as Brooks complained when he was ordered to call his next witness. He apparently was not prepared to call a witness who was present, Erika Patterson, preferring to call someone else. But she is the only witness currently present. Judge Jennifer Dorow told Brooks he would forfeit his right to call her and she would be released from her subpoena if he did not. Brooks challenged her on that saying it was not fair he was told in what order to call his witnesses when the state did not have to. Following several minutes of talking over each other, the judge ordered a break.
9:45 a.m.: The trial of Darrell Brooks Jr. got off to a rocky start Friday, as Brooks complained he didn't have paperwork pertaining to a witness, and then again brought up subject matter jurisdiction. After an exchange that lasted 20 minutes or so, the state provided Brooks with a copy of the statement of the witness in question, Douglas Kolar.
Brooks also complained that the testimony of Det. Thomas Casey about having visited the home of Brooks' mother, Dawn Woods. Brooks told Dorow his mother in fact never spoke to any law enforcement from Waukesha, which he said "brings up the question of perjury testimony."
Brooks asked to have a subpoena issued for his mother and the phone records of a jail call between them that took place Thursday night. Dorow told him that subpoena should go to the records custodian.
Kolar testified he saw a red SUV go past a police officer that tried to stop it near White Rock Avenue and Main Street before it sped off. He described the vehicle as a red Chevy Blazer but said that's the model that sticks out in his mind when describing an SUV.
