Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he is representing himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women was selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. The prosecution rested on the fourteenth day of trial, Thursday, Oct. 20.
Brooks' witnesses will continue to take the stand Monday, Oct. 24. Preliminary matters will be discussed starting at 8:30 a.m. and the jury will enter for the prosecution's witness testimony afterward.
11:35 a.m.: Darrell Brooks had minimal involvement with the process of finalizing jury instructions as he continued to spend Monday morning from an alternate courtroom due to his conduct.
For the most part, when asked if he had any requested changes to jury instructions, Brooks either remained silent or tried steering the matter back to his complaints that he was not being allowed to put on a defense properly. Judge Jennifer Dorow told Brooks she understood he was upset at her rulings, but his conduct forced her hand on things and proceedings will move forward.
Brooks then complained the two bail jumping counts against him in Waukesha stemming from Milwaukee County cases were double jeopardy; and argument the judge shot down quickly.
After the lunch hour, the parties will discuss verdict forms.
9:49 a.m.: Judge Jennifer Dorow has excused the jury in the Darrell Brooks trial for the day, telling them the defense has rested.
That came after a lengthy process where Dorow repeatedly asked Brooks to produce a witness, which he failed to do Monday, or discuss his right to testify in his own defense. When asked if he understood his right to testify and waived it, Brooks read from what appeared to be the Bible he has had with him during trial and did not respond to Dorow's questions. Brooks later complained Dorow was failing to honor his right to remain silent, Dorow pointed him to case law showing that a defendant can forfeit a right to testify based on ones' conduct. Dorow made such a finding and then excused the jury, telling them the parties were to spend today working on jury instruction they will receive tomorrow as they prepare to deliberate the case.
9:42 a.m.
9:01 a.m.: Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. lasted just 24 minutes into Monday morning's session of his trial, now in its fourth week. Brooks brought a motion to dismiss all the counts against him based on a recall of Ford Escapes from 2008 to 2010 for a problem with the throttle, but the state countered and Judge Jennifer Dorow found that no such defect was identified in the SUV Brooks has been identified as having driven through the parade route.
Brooks said last week he intended to call his mother, Dawn Woods, to the state, but when asked to produce his next witness Brooks intimated she may not be available today. As Dorow tried to move things toward a discussion with Brooks on his decision on whether to testify, Brooks began interrupting, prompting Dorow to remove him to the adjacent courtroom for a virtual connection.
