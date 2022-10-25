Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he is representing himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women was selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. The prosecution rested on the fourteenth day of trial, Thursday, Oct. 20.
The jury is in for a long day of jury instructions as well as closing arguments today, Tuesday, Oct. 25. Depending on how long those items take, the jury may deliberate late today or start on Wednesday.
Ahead of closing arguments, a Freeman reporter spoke with former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher to catch up on all that has happened in the trial so far and look ahead to his predicts for the verdict and sentencing.
2:40 p.m.: Judge Jennifer Dorow expected to have the parties making closing arguments in the case of Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks this afternoon.
Instead, the first 30 minutes after lunch were spent with Dorow advising Brooks he would be removed to an alternate courtroom for jury instructions if he interrupts proceedings and would not return without a pledge to conform his conduct to the expected courtroom decorum.
Brooks said he intended to advise the jury of what he wanted, to which Dorow said courts can restrict what is allowed in courtrooms, even when it comes to constitutional rights.
Brooks continued arguing with her until Dorow ruled he forfeited his right to be present for the state's closing arguments. He will be invited into the main courtroom again to deliver his closing arguments, but Dorow already warned Brooks he is not to delve into topics not in evidence in the trial, such as subject matter jurisdiction or his questions about her oath of office.
It appears increasingly unlikely the jury will begin their deliberations tonight.
12:50 p.m.: The trial is on its lunch break following the reading of some 70 pages of jury instructions. Closing arguments will take place starting at about 2 p.m.
11:53 a.m.: After announcing that Darell Brooks would be returning to the courtroom for the reading of jury instructions and taking another break to allow for that to occur, Judge Jennifer Dorow resumed reading jury instructions late this morning with Brooks remaining in the alternate courtroom.
She explained that she would allow Brooks to come back to the main courtroom if he comports his behavior consistent with the rules of courtroom decorum and makes a pledge to not interrupt the reading of jury instructions.
Brooks, Dorow said, advised he did not understand what the court was expected of him despite what she said were multiple "clear" statements of what she required.
As a result, she said she gave Brooks five minutes to decide if he wanted to return to the courtroom. After setting a timer and seeing it expire, Dorow said Brooks is remaining in the alternate courtroom.
11:35 a.m.: Judge Dorow is giving Brooks another opportunity to return to the main courtroom after he spent much of Tuesday morning in the alternate courtroom with a virtual connection where he is muted due to his repeated interruptions this morning.
Dorow had ruled Brooks is to request in writing to return to the courtroom, with a pledge he will follow courtroom decorum and not make statements or interrupt her while she is reading instructions to the jury.
Dorow read through 41 pages of jury instructions this morning what she wants to read before closing arguments are anticipated to take place this afternoon.
She allowed Brooks to return to the main courtroom, but warned him: “If you start back in even outside the presence of this jury about any of the legal issues I’ve already ruled on, you will go back to the other courtroom. It’s that simple.”
11:03 a.m.: Judge Dorow has made it through 41 pages of the over 100 page jury instruction document. The court is taking its mid-morning break.
10:00 a.m.: Just before 10 a.m., the jury is present in the courtroom with Judge Dorow and the state. Darrell Brooks is in an adjacent courtroom. Judge Dorow has a long document—over 100 pages—of jury instructions to read fully and completely before closing arguments.
9:28 a.m.: Darrell Brooks will hear and see Judge Jennifer Dorow read jury instructions to the jury from an alternate courtroom with audio-visual capabilities after repeated disruptions in court.
Dorow ordered Brooks removed earlier, but he asked to come back to the main courtroom. Dorow allowed that, saying she wanted him present, but immediately he resumed arguing with Dorow.
Dorow told him if he said "one word" while the jury was present, she would order him removed.
He continued arguing as the jury came in. Dorow ordered the jury not to come in and ordered Brooks removed immediately.
9:13 a.m.: Tuesday morning began much the same way as Monday ended in the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., with Brooks arguing with the judge to the point she took a break before bringing the jury out Tuesday.
Judge Jennifer Dorow laid out a plan to read more than 100 pages of instructions to the jury and regarding the delivery of closing arguments as court began Tuesday. But immediately, Brooks began protesting the decisions made Monday regarding him forfeiting his right to present evidence and to testify in the case. Dorow made the findings due to Brooks' conduct Monday, and stood by them despite repeated protestations today.
She told Brooks the jury was coming out for instructions, the reading of which is expected to last the entire morning. Dorow warned Brooks that if he brings up topics not in evidence, such as his position on subject matter jurisdiction, she will excuse the jury and move him to the alternate courtroom.
But when the jury came out and Brooks began asking about jurisdiction and Dorow’s oath of office, before the jury was seated Dorow ordered him excused and ordered Brooks be put into the adjacent courtroom with an audio-video connection so she can read the instructions to the jury without interruption.
Also, Brooks revisited the topic of sentencing, which was briefly brought up Monday in the event of a conviction, with the idea that it might occur this week or early next week. But Brooks asked for time to put his affairs in order and to line up people who may want to speak on his behalf. Dorow agreed that was fair and suggested, if a conviction occurs, a sentencing conference Monday to plan a hearing for a future date yet be determined.
