10:59 a.m.: The jury has found Brooks guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide while using a dangerous weapon on the first six charges against him. Next are the counts for 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety.
What do you think the verdict will be?
9:43 a.m.: The jury in the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has reached a verdict, according to a message sent out by Waukesha County Clerk of Court Monica Paz. Court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m.
9:01 a.m.: Jurors in the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr. have resumed deliberations this morning as they weigh 76 criminal counts against the man accused of driving a red SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.
Judge Jennifer Dorow denied Brooks' oral motions for a mistrial and to discharge the jury in the case over a message posted online. That anonymous message, posted as a subreddit on Reddit, purported to come from a juror on the case who believed Dorow was biased against Brooks and said Brooks hasn't been given proper opportunity to present his case. An update to the posting later Tuesday indicated the message was a prank and apologized for it. Dorow has referred the matter for investigation by the sheriff's department.
Brooks said he believed the “alarming” posting only could have come from a juror or someone with intimate knowledge of the case.
But Assistant District Attorney Zach Wittchow said such postings only can be altered by the original author, and given that the apology came after the jury deliberated while cut off from electronics, he said it was all but certain it didn't come from a juror.
Dorow said the nature of the posting remains “speculative” and thus does not form a factual basis to stop the proceedings.
7:30 a.m.: Jury deliberations in Darrell Brooks' Waukesha Christmas Parade trial are set to resume Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Waukesha County Courthouse.
The jury began sequestration Tuesday evening following a long day in the courthouse that included Brooks' continued efforts to bring up frivolous arguments with no legal basis. Those efforts resulted in Brooks being removed to an adjacent courtroom several times for the reading of instructions to the jury before closing arguments.
Both sides took about 50 minutes of time for their initial closing arguments, however, there was a long gap between them as Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow sought to clarify that Darrell Brooks didn't have a right to bring up the concept of jury nullification in front of the jury.
As tensions rose, the possibility of the judge waiving Brooks' right to giving a closing argument was on the table. However, the issue was settled when Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper offered the option to proceed with the caveat that the state could object to any component of the closing argument that didn't have a legal basis.
At about 4:40 p.m., Brooks gave his closing argument.
Next, Judge Dorow continued reading instructions to the jury, including a listing of all of the counts. Finally, at about 6:24 p.m., Judge Dorow randomly drew three jurors to be seated as alternates and the remaining jurors went into deliberation.
We have a reporter at the courthouse providing live updates.
Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for the latest updates.
For our continuing coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, see the print edition of The Freeman. Subscribe here: https://gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe
For the latest news on Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, click here.