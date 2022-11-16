Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing continues Wednesday at noon.
More than three dozen victims and victim's representatives spoke or had written statements read in front of the court as part of the victim statement portion of the sentencing hearing on Tuesday.
The sentencing hearing is to resume today with three people expected to speak on Brooks’ behalf before he is offered a chance to tell Dorow what he feels she needs to hear as she weighs the sentence she is to impose today.
Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said after the trial ended that Brooks faces six consecutive life sentences plus 859 years of confinement as a maximum punishment.
