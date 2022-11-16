Day 2 of the sentencing of Darrell Brooks, Jr. - 01

Darrell Brooks listens to victim statements during his sentencing in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

 Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing continues Wednesday at noon.

More than three dozen victims and victim's representatives spoke or had written statements read in front of the court as part of the victim statement portion of the sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

The sentencing hearing is to resume today with three people expected to speak on Brooks’ behalf before he is offered a chance to tell Dorow what he feels she needs to hear as she weighs the sentence she is to impose today.

Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said after the trial ended that Brooks faces six consecutive life sentences plus 859 years of confinement as a maximum punishment.

