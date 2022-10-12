Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The prosecution's witnesses will continue to take the stand Wednesday.
10:38 a.m.: A military veteran who said he'd served in combat testified Wednesday morning in the trail against Darrell Brooks Jr. that the scene at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year was unlike any he had ever experienced.
“Just mass chaos,” Matt Harris said. “I am a combat veteran. I've been around mass hysteria most of my career. I had never seen anything like this in such a safe environment where it was just hysteria.” Harris said his daughter Brinley suffered four broken toes and two broken bones in her left leg when the vehicle Brooks allegedly plowed through the parade route ran over her foot. The next day, he found one of her shoes with a tread mark on it; the other was never found, Harris said.
8:40 a.m.: Court is now in session. Before the jury enters the court and testimony begins, there are some housekeeping and procedural items being discussed. Brooks has filed a subpoena for the "State of Wisconsin," saying that it is the plaintiff in the matter. Judge Jennifer Dorow notes the filing but says the state is an entity, not a person and therefore can't be called as a witness.
