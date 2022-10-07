Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
11:29 a.m.: Following a midmorning break it was learned that the results of Darrell Brooks’ COVID-19 test has been returned, but Brooks refused to share them. Judge Dorow called a recess so that deputies could procure the document Brooks refused to share.
After the recess, Dorow reported that during the recess Brooks began an altercation with deputies so he was placed in the alternate courtroom where he has spent much of the trial. The judge said he would be allowed back in open court in front of the jury because he has been doing an "excellent job" this morning abiding by the rules. Judge Dorow shared that the results of the test were negative, but sealed the document. Brooks had filed a motion to adjourn the trial pending the test result which was denied which is why Dorow thought it relevant to share the result.
The sides are breaking for an early lunch.
11:10 a.m.: Day five of the trial against Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. got underway this morning with Erika Patterson, Brooks’ on-again-off-again girlfriend testifying about an incident between the two of them that happened immediately before Brooks allegedly drove his car into the Christmas parade route.
Waukesha Police Det. Steven Guth also testified as to the reports she made to him over two days. A juror whom Brooks identified as one who gave him an obscene gesture during a prior court hearing was also questioned and denied being that person.
Judge Jennifer Dorow said she was able to confirm that she was not.
