Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our daily updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates), over Brooks' objections and despite the fact that he declined to participate in much of the process of shaping the panel that will decide his fate.
Trial testimony is set to begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
10:53 a.m.: The jurors continue to hear Judge Jennifer Dorow read the instructions with which they are to hear the case against Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. Brooks is appearing from an adjacent courtroom after repeatedly interrupting Dorow this morning. There, he spent the better part of an hour without his shirt on, and his back turned to the display monitor showing the court proceedings — this following a tantrum in which he resisted deputies efforts to remove him, removing a shoe and appearing to threaten a deputy with it. Addressing media reports questioning Brooks’ competency to proceed, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper and Dorow both found that his antics are meant to delay the proceedings and not an indication of a mental deficiency rendering him incompetent to proceed.
10:42 a.m.: While Judge Dorow is reading the charges against Darrell Brooks Jr., Brooks is waving a sign that has "OBJECTION" typed out on it. Brooks is located in an adjacent courtroom and has the ability to communicate with the judge.
10:30 a.m.: The jury has entered the courtroom. Judge Jennifer Dorow is now reading rules and expectations to the jurors.
9:59 a.m.: Brooks has now accepted headphones so that he can communicate with Judge Dorow. Judge continues to go over housekeeping items. The jury hasn't entered the courtroom.
9:54 a.m.: After a couple of breaks because of technical difficulties, proceedings continue. Brooks has put his shirt back on, but he is not facing the camera and judge and not speaking into the microphone when spoken directly to. He states that he can't hear the judge. He also turns down an offer for headphones so that he can hear the judge's feed better.
9:05 a.m.: Darrell Brooks now appears shirtless in an adjacent courtroom via Zoom. He was resistant to having his shackles removed so he could move to the other room, according to Judge Jennifer Dorow. He has also attempted to take off a shoe and throw it.
8:42 a.m.: The trial of Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks opened Thursday. In a similar mode as proceedings earlier this week, 10 minutes in Brooks was removed to an adjacent courtroom for repeatedly interrupting Judge Jennifer Dorow as she spoke. Brooks appeared in jail clothes and declined an opportunity to go back to his cell to put on street clothes. He also again refused to recognize his own name and asked if he could challenge subject matter jurisdiction to which Dorow replied he should file a motion.
