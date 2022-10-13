Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The prosecution's witnesses will continue to take the stand Thursday, Oct. 13.
10:02 a.m.: One of the women marching with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies during the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year testified Thursday morning as to what she saw as a red SUV came barreling through the parade route, approaching her from behind.
Laura Thein was in the back of her group's formation, immediately in front of a vehicle playing music, when she saw a red car streak by her on her right.
"I didn’t see them get hit because it all happened so quick, but I was still dancing and all of a sudden I seen a red car in front of me, and I screamed either in my head or out loud."
"Where is he going? What is he doing? I knew if he was going down the center of parade route he was going to hit a lot of people and he wasn’t going slow. He was going at a good clip,” she said.
She added she never saw the vehicle slow down as it continued onward, blocking her view as it hit her colleagues, killing four of the nine people in the group.
“It just hit them and then he started going to the middle where he hit two more people and then veered to the left and then killed two more,” she recalled.
Judge Jennifer Dorow cut off defendant Darrell Brooks' cross-examination of Thein as he asked her about what she knew of the plaintiff in the case, as he has with nearly every witness who has testified so far; Dorow upheld state objections as to relevance, warned Brooks his examination would be cut off, then ended it when he continued asking questions.
Testimony continues this morning.
9:35 a.m.
8:34 a.m.
8:00 a.m.: Court is in session early today to make up for the early adjournment yesterday.
