Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3.
The first portion of the trial, the jury selection phase, will not be live-streamed for the public to view. We will provide a feed of the proceedings once it is publicly allowed.
See our ongoing coverage of Brooks' Waukesha Christmas Parade trial in the print edition of The Freeman.
We have a reporter in the courtroom providing the below live updates:
4:57 p.m.: After nearly three hours of questions for the first pool of 41 potential jurors in the trial against Darrell Brooks, one potential juror was stricken for cause because she was a nurse called in to duty at Waukesha's hospital the night of the parade attack. During pretty much the entire process, Brooks was in an adjacent courtroom to view proceedings due to his continued interruptions. At times, Brooks covered his face with papers so he could not be seen and for much of the afternoon he rested his head on his hands on the table in front of him. Jury selection continues following a short break, resuming after 5 p.m.
4:43 p.m.
2:45 p.m.: Four hours or so after an earlier attempt, the first batch of 41 jurors in the jury pool is assembled outside of court. There are more than 300 people in the jury pool being brought into court 41 at a time.
2:42 p.m.: After repeated disruptions and warnings from Judge Dorow, Darrell Brooks has been placed in an adjacent courtroom for jury selection where he can be present virtually and the judge can mute his input, as she has done for most of the last few hours. She allowed Brooks into the courtroom for the jury selection process, but he continued to disrupt despite being warned he would be sent to the next courtroom where he will be able to view proceedings and have the judge control his audio input.
12:43 p.m.: Darrell Brooks has again been ordered to view proceedings form another courtroom due to repeated interruptions. He argued this morning he hasn't been given time to properly prepare for the trial. The morning concluded with a hearing with Jail Administrator Angela Wollenhaupt, saying she received no report that Brooks asked to use a conference room to review materials on Friday, Sept. 30. Brooks seeks a hearing with jailers discussing whether he made such requests. The judge is taking it under advisement over the lunch hour.
11:15 a.m.: Darrell Brooks has been ordered to an adjacent courtroom from which he can view proceedings on the case. Following a break, Judge Dorow advised him it was a possibility if disruptions continued. Following Brooks' immediate objection, Judge Dorow ordered him removed from court in a session that lasted two minutes.
11:05 a.m.: So far, the juror pool has been in court only once for about five minutes.
11:00 a.m.: Another break is called in the trial of Darrell Brooks as he continues to insist he's not being treated fairly. Brooks has asked for standby counsel or for proceedings to be delayed while he gets up to speed on trial materials saying he doesn't have proper access to the discovery at the jail and is "behind the eight ball" in terms of being prepared to defend himself. Judge Dorow has threatened to have Brooks watch proceedings from a separate viewing room if he continues to interrupt with "nonsensical" arguments and Brooks objects. Dorow ordered another break during which Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper asked her to review a U.S. Supreme Court decision governing the gagging of defendants in court.
10:50 a.m.
10:22 a.m.: The jury pool was in court for about five minutes this morning before the judge excused the jury pool. Brooks continues to pepper Judge Jennifer Dorow with questions as to what her name is and who has a claim against him prompting the judge to order him from the courtroom for at least the third break by 10:15 this morning.
9:43 a.m.: Judge Dorow has ordered another break in the Brooks trial after Brooks continued to interrupt her with questions about what her name is and whether he can see a copy of the Oath of Office she swore. Dorow has warned Brooks his right to represent himself is not absolute and the trial could be delayed if she needs to appoint an attorney or refer his case to the public defender's office for appointment.
9:25 a.m.
9:10 a.m.: It took only seven minutes for Judge Jennifer Dorow to impose a break in the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr. this morning after Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow, saying his name wasn't his name and saying he did not approve when Dorow said she was moving on. Dorow warned that Brooks' continued interruptions will mean "a really long day."
9:00 a.m.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.
For our continuing coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, see the print edition of The Freeman. Subscribe here: https://gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe