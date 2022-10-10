Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The prosecution's witnesses will continue to take the stand Monday.
10:26 a.m.: Day six of the trial against Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks got underway Monday with Judge Jennifer Dorow striking from evidence a video shown to the jury last week with a reference to other acts. Brooks, before court began, offered an apology for his conduct at times last week, explaining he was emotional but will work to be more respectful. Trial opened with cross-examination of Detective Thomas Casey and the testimony of Officer Bryce Butryn. Both testified they attempted to stop Brooks from driving his SUV into people on the parade route testimony continues this morning.
9:45 a.m.: Bryce Butryn testifies that he moved to the parade route at Main St. and East Ave. When he saw the red SUV on the parade route, he attempted to get the attention of the driver of the vehicle. He had to move out of the way and attempted to open the door of the SUV as it went passed. Then, he watched as the vehicle continued on, swerving and ramming into people on the route further down Main St.
9:35 a.m.: Waukesha police officer Bryce Butryn is now on the witness stand. Butryn was assigned to a traffic control post for the parade at the corner of East Ave. and Arcadian Ave.
9:05 a.m.: Waukesha Police Detective Tom Casey is back on the witness stand this morning for cross-examination by Darrell Brooks.
8:55 a.m.: Brooks apologizes to the court for his emotional outburst from last week. He says that he should carry himself with more respect. Brooks stands up to apologize to the bailiffs and the court.
8:40 a.m.: Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper tells the judge that the state is still on track to get through their witness list by some time on Thursday.
8:30 a.m.: Darrell Brooks Jr. is back in a suit in court today. Before the jury enters the courtroom, there are some housekeeping items to discuss, including Brooks' witness list.
