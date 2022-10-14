Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial (12 in jury, four alternates). Trial testimony began Thursday, Oct. 6. Court is typically in session from about 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The prosecution's witnesses will continue to take the stand Friday, Oct. 14. Preliminary matters will be discussed starting at 9 a.m. and the jury will enter for the prosecution's witness testimony at about 9:15 a.m.
9:14 a.m.: The trial of Darrell Brooks Jr. was delayed this morning as Brooks repeatedly brought up paperwork he filed seeking copies of the criminal complaints against him. Judge Jennifer Dorow told Brooks he would have to take it up with the custodian of records, the clerk of courts, and she was not going to address it.
Brooks continued pressing the matter as the jury was brought in, leading Dorow to send the jury out for a break, and warning Brooks that if he continues his disruptions — she counted 17 on Thursday not including his 50-minute harangue of complaints — and warned Brooks if he kept interrupting he would be placed in the alternate courtroom.
Things are now underway after Dorow took a short break to let Brooks "cool down."
