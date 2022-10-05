Day Three of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial - 01

Darrell Brooks points as he appears via video from an adjacent courtroom after being removed by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow (on screen to the right) for repeated interruptions in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during the second day of jury selection in Waukesha on Tuesday.

 Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.

His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our daily updates here.

A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial, over Brooks' objections and despite the fact that he declined to participate in much of the process of shaping the panel that will decide his fate.

Trial testimony is set to begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The courtroom cameras are being set up by Court TV Wednesday morning. Judge Dorow is meeting with the parties involved Wednesday afternoon to go over housekeeping items ahead of the start of testimony on Thursday. 

