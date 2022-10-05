Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what has happened in the trial so far with our daily updates here.
A jury of 10 men and six women has been selected for the trial, over Brooks' objections and despite the fact that he declined to participate in much of the process of shaping the panel that will decide his fate.
Trial testimony is set to begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The courtroom cameras are being set up by Court TV Wednesday morning. Judge Dorow is meeting with the parties involved Wednesday afternoon to go over housekeeping items ahead of the start of testimony on Thursday.
