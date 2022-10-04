Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.
His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what happened on Monday here.
The first portion of the trial, the jury selection phase, will not be live-streamed for the public to view. We will provide a feed of the proceedings once it is publicly allowed.
See our ongoing coverage of Brooks' Waukesha Christmas Parade trial in the print edition of The Freeman.
We have a reporter in the courtroom providing the below live updates:
10:26 a.m.
10:24 a.m.
9:03 a.m.: Darrell Brooks, after repeated interruptions in the first half-hour of the second day of court, has again been removed to an adjacent courtroom to view proceedings remotely. The next panel of jurors is being summoned.
8:55 a.m.
8:52 a.m.: Barely 16 minutes into the second day of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr. the defendant has interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow no less than half a dozen times, again asking the judge what her name is, refusing to recognize his own name and asking the judge if she had a claim against him. Dorow also denied Brooks’ request to strike the entire jury panel from Monday after he failed to provide a basis to do so in law or fact. Several other jurors who claimed financial hardship if called to serve on a jury for a month and those who cited caregiving and other obligations Monday were dismissed at the outset of the day’s proceedings.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.
For our continuing coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, see the print edition of The Freeman. Subscribe here: https://gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe