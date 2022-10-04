Day Two of jury selection phase of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial - 01

Darrell Brooks appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during the second day of jury selection in Waukesha on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year killing six people and injuring dozens more. He faces six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 71 other counts. - Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way.

His jury trial, in which he plans to represent himself, began Monday, Oct. 3. Read about what happened on Monday here.

The first portion of the trial, the jury selection phase, will not be live-streamed for the public to view. We will provide a feed of the proceedings once it is publicly allowed. 

We have a reporter in the courtroom providing the below live updates:

10:26 a.m.

Day Two of jury selection phase of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial - 04

Darrell Brooks pulls down his mask to speak during jury selection. Brooks appears via video in a separate courtroom in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during jury selection in Waukesha on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

10:24 a.m.

Day Two of jury selection phase of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial - 03

Darrell Brooks reads from The Bible during jury selection. Brooks appears via video in a separate courtroom in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during jury selection in Waukesha on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. 

9:03 a.m.: Darrell Brooks, after repeated interruptions in the first half-hour of the second day of court, has again been removed to an adjacent courtroom to view proceedings remotely. The next panel of jurors is being summoned.

8:55 a.m.

Day Two of jury selection phase of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial - 02

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow warns Darrell Brooks not to interrupt as he appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during the second day of jury selection in Waukesha on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year killing six people and injuring dozens more. He faces six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 71 other counts. - Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8:52 a.m.: Barely 16 minutes into the second day of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr. the defendant has interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow no less than half a dozen times, again asking the judge what her name is, refusing to recognize his own name and asking the judge if she had a claim against him. Dorow also denied Brooks’ request to strike the entire jury panel from Monday after he failed to provide a basis to do so in law or fact. Several other jurors who claimed financial hardship if called to serve on a jury for a month and those who cited caregiving and other obligations Monday were dismissed at the outset of the day’s proceedings.

