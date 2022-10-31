WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks Jr. will be back in a Waukesha courtroom Monday for a conference at 1 p.m. to schedule the sentencing portion of the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial.
Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted of all 76 counts against him last week, including six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, six more of hit-and-run causing death and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of bail jumping and one of battery following a month-long trial.
The six counts of intentional homicide each carry a mandatory life sentence, but more will be decided during the sentencing, including whether the punishments for the additional charges will be run concurrent or consecutive to the homicide convictions.
Court TV, which streamed the entirety of the trial so far, is expected to be back in the courtroom Monday to livestream the hearing.
The hearing will nail down when the sentencing hearing will take place.
During the sentencing, the victims and victims' families will have an opportunity to make impact statements. Brooks, too, will have an opportunity to speak to the court and the community.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow stated during the trial that she would not be available to hold sentencing this week