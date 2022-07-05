EAGLE — Residents in Eagle can learn something new about the land they live on or the ancestors that raised them in the recently-published book “Images of America Around Eagle.”
Author Jesse Steinke compiled the book based off of a collection of images from his own family. Steinke is officially from Mukwonago, but grew up visiting the family farm in Eagle.
“My family’s been in town since 1842 ... I’ve always been big on genealogy, the history of the town and the history of the family,” he said.
One day he was asking his grandmother questions about his family, when she mentioned there were photo albums in the attic with details written in the margins.
“(What) I remember from my childhood was just a couple photo albums (but it) turned out to be 13 photo albums with well over 3,000 photos in the them,” he said.
They were all in the attic and were a part of his great-great uncle’s photo collection. What he deemed to be private and locked away, Steinke decided should be available for the community to see.
Steinke has been interested in history his entire life, and one of the reasons he joined the military is because he’s a 10th-generation military member — his father fought in Vietnam; his grandparents were in World War II; and his ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War.
Steinke spend 1.5 years and approximately 1,000 hours scanning photos, editing and researching for the book.
Content
Steinke likes to say that the book goes back 400 million years ago, as there’s a chapter dubbed “Prehistoric Eagle.” Eagle was a part of the Niagara Escarpment, where glaciers separated near the Waukesha County border.
However, most of the book has photos from Steinke’s family, approximately 75%. More are contributed by the Eagle Historical Society.
“It could be the history of any small town of southeastern Wisconsin, with the railroads coming in and the dairy farming and green growing,” he said.
"I touch a lot on how the speculators came out to buy the land and how much they took it over. I know everyone says this about history, but it’s amazing how much it repeats itself.”
Speculators are still buying large areas of land and it’s not much different in present day, he said.
The book is a great genealogy resource.
“I tried to highlight some of the big names in the back of people who made up the town and the families,” he said.
Steinke had some difficulty with his research, as he did have trouble figuring out a lot of the Irish last names. In addition, some of the history calls the post office a “bullion,” and the date of its establishment didn’t line up.
“(Organizing the book) was actually one of my biggest challenges ... I actually found the best way was just a PowerPoint, connecting a picture with a caption, I could search a lot easier,” he said. “I’m kind of younger, I know older people use a paper and pen still, I could never manage that amount of information, and PowerPoint worked really good, I probably reorganized it 10 or 15 times.”
Steinke said it’s also amazing how worldwide events could affect the farmer in a local area.
“We all learn in history and grade school and everything about the Gold Rush of 1849 where everyone traveled to California and following the census records and things like that, we had some (people) that went out to California, Colorado, trying to make their fortunes,” Steinke said. “But they all came back in the 1850s, and this actually ties in really neat to current events ... it was said that in the 1850s was the Crimean War, that the price of wheat rose so much that wheat was more valuable and more profitable than gold and more likely to actually make you a fortune.”
In addition, in the 1860s during the Civil War, the North couldn’t purchase cotton from the South, so the price of wool jumped, resulting in many sheep in Eagle.
An interesting story is of the Eagle diamond. In the book, Steinke writes, “In 1876, a 16.25 carat diamond was found while digging a well near the present water tower. Thinking it was topaz, the family sold it to a jeweler for $1. The stone was sold to Tiffany’s for $850 and later to J.P. Morgan. The jeweler leased the area and unsuccessfully mined for more. He salted the area with inferior gems trying to attract investors to his Eagle Diamond Mining Company.”
Another interesting piece of history is the Palestine, Jericho and Eagle-ville areas, which are sort of ghost towns.
The book can be purchased at the Eagle Public Market, 111 E. Main St., at Inside Designs, 109 E. Main St., and at the Eagle Springs Golf Resort, W352-S10355 Tuohy Road. It can also be purchased online on Amazon.