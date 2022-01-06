DELAFIELD — On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Bill O’Leary, a photojournalist with The Washington Post, walked into the United States Capitol with the belief that it would be a boring and safe day’s work.
That afternoon, a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters led an attack into the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.
O’Leary’s wife, Jacki Lyden, author and National Public Radio contributor, was in Delafield watching the attack unfold from their home on live TV.
Lyden, who is from Oconomowoc and Delafield, said that night she saw her husband’s face in a photograph shared with her by a friend — that’s how she found out he was OK.
O’Leary, who has been a photojournalist for The Washington Post for over 30 years and recently moved with Lyden into her mother’s Delafield home as a part-time Delafield resident, is reflecting on Jan. 6, 2021, one year after he experienced the attack firsthand.
‘Mad Dash’
Although O’Leary was aware that a huge “Stop the Steal” rally was taking place that day, he was under the assumption that it was going to be 16 blocks away. O’Leary requested to take photos at the Capitol that day because he had thought it would be a safer place that morning related to potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus compared to the rally outside.
What he thought was going to be a boring and simple procedure — a gathering to finalize the electoral votes for then President-Elect Joe Biden’s win — ended up being quite the opposite.
“It was unthinkable, basically, that what had happened would have happened,” he said. O’Leary was among the media personnel going between the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol and the media room to refresh his coverage. He and other members of the media were sitting in the media room when a staff aide turned on a television monitor, revealing that rioters were right outside the building.
Alarmingly, O’Leary saw on the television that people were climbing on the building’s scaffoldings. He was told by an aide to stay away from the windows.
Shortly thereafter, all media personnel, along with House members, aides and staff were told to go into the chamber where Capitol Police officers were stationed at the door, O’Leary said.
“We could hear shouts and noise and banging getting closer and closer,” he said. “So at one point, the staff and police officer started dragging furniture to pile up on the door to the chamber. Now, this is the door that everyone has seen at every State of the Union address. The president walks through that door ... that’s the door they were boarding up with literally desks and cabinets.”
Then came pounding on the door, O’Leary said. Everyone was told to retrieve an escape hood, which provides respiratory protection, from under their seats.
“They’re like dry cleaning bags with a filter and a fan on it and a light that blinks,” O’Leary said. “So people put these things on and they started buzzing. You’re already like ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ But it was like being inside a hornet’s nest.”
People could be viewed starting to get partially into the chamber, O’Leary said, and he tried his best to take photos surreptitiously, as he was being told by Capitol staff not to take them.
“We do try to be objective observers at whatever we’re covering,” he said. “My kind of natural inclination as a journalist was to focus on what’s in front of me and what’s important in a picture. Am I in danger? Not really, not so much. It wasn’t like I was panicked or despairing for the country at that point.”
Everyone was then quickly guided out of the chamber and to the Capitol Hill underground tunnels.
“Me and my fellow photographers were just following along (with this big crowd),” he said. “It was a mad dash to, I think, the Longworth House Office Building. We followed (the crowd) and they’re all going into this big room. We get there and the aides stop us and say ‘Nope, you guys can’t come in, this is House representatives only.”
O’Leary said media personnel were told to “find a place to hide.” As O’Leary and others were considering hiding in closets, Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego opened the door to his office and invited the group inside.
“He was my personal hero that day,” O’Leary said. “... After that we were just sort of comfortable. I mean, we were in a representative’s office and there were just TV monitors everywhere so we could just watch it.”
O’Leary said at this point, he and others were able to decompress and file their photos. It wasn’t until he looked at the television an hour later that he was able to understand the gravity of what had happened. “It wasn’t until like an hour later, after filing all the pictures and all my responsibilities (were) covered (that I let) Jacki know that I was safe,” he said.
Delafield
Lyden, who was in Delafield at the time, said one of O’Leary’s Irish cousins contacted her from Spain.
“He said ‘Is himself at the Capitol?’ and I said ‘Yes, he’s where it’s safe today,’ and (O’Leary’s cousin) said ‘No, they’re invading it.’ I just thought it was possible and not possible.”
Lyden, who has experience covering conflict zones throughout her career, said it occurred to her that sectarian hatred had erupted in Washington D.C. And she was watching it happen on live TV.
“It just chilled me to the bone,” she said.
However, Lyden believed O’Leary was safe, as one of her friends shared a picture of him in Gallego’s office.
Lyden said she knows people with lenses and equipment are always a target in riot situations.
“Calls and emails and texts just started to pour in about him,” she said. “I felt grateful that we are both journalists of longstanding and that I knew that he knew how to take care of himself ... I think some of the people who were most frightened were people who rightly imagine themselves to also be targets, but also have no experience of riots — which we have both experienced so many times.”
Reflection
Despite the seriousness of the Jan. 6 events, O’Leary is able to find some personal amusement in that day — such as his parking situation. O’Leary had parked within two blocks of the Capitol building earlier in the day.
“When I left that night, I had to go through multiple military checkpoints and get a Humvee moved so I could get my car out of my parking spot,” he said. “And by that time there was a gate up blocking me in. All that happened within hours of the National Guard being called in.”
O’Leary said that although he was not put in a position where he immediately feared for his safety, he does know of other media personnel and fellow colleagues who were attacked — many of whom were on the Senate Chamber side, the side where many famous pictures were taken that night.
“I’ve also heard since that they’ve brutalized some TV reporters who were outside,” he said. O’Leary said to his understanding, the crowds never did get through the House Chamber doors.
Five people died in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and many were injured and hospitalized. Since then, police officers who responded to the riot have also died by suicide.
After that night, Lyden started a discussion with local officials in the city of Delafield in February 2021 when she asked for the Gadsden flag to be lowered at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Riverwalk in downtown Delafield.
Historically, the Gadsden flag was created by Christopher Gadsden in 1775 during the American Revolution and was used by the Continental Marines as an early motto flag to revolt against King George III.
The meaning and symbol of the flag has been viewed in different ways — from being known as a Revolutionary War relic to more recently becoming associated with the Tea Party in 2009 and now its use in the Capitol storming.
Ultimately, the Delafield Common Council chose in February 2021 to allow the flag to remain flying at the public memorial.
Both Lyden and O’Leary said they are under the assumption that something like the Jan. 6 riot will happen again.
“Once you start to dehumanize people and justify violence, anything can happen anywhere, and we don’t know where that violence will come but it will come,” Lyden said.
However, the Jan. 6 Committee, the existence of which has become a partisan issue, is investigating the Jan. 6 events. One of the goals of the committee is to prevent such a governmental attack from happening again.
“As a citizen I’m a little nervous all across the board,” O’Leary said. “What happens will happen and hopefully, I’ll be ready to cover it.”