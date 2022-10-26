Multiple local officials released statements regarding the verdicts reached in Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial as the jury found him guilty on all 76 counts on Wednesday morning.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly
“I am thankful that the jury found the defendant guilty on all counts. We can now re-focus on taking steps forward as a community and continue the healing process.”
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson
“In the nearly one year since this tragedy, there has not been a day that our community has not grieved. The victims' families as well as our first responders continue to deal with the lasting effects of the horrors of that day. We are grateful for the support that has come from all over the world, and we ask you to continue to keep all those involved in your prayers.”
Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard
“This decision can now allow our fire department and our community to take another step on our pathway to recovery from this horrible trauma. We thank everyone for their support for our department and city."
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow
“The Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy was a heartbreaking day for hundreds of families in Waukesha County. The senseless loss of life is as unthinkable today as it was nearly a year ago. Our community is still healing.
"I would like to personally thank and acknowledge the first responders, our Sheriff’s Department, the City of Waukesha Police Department, the Mayor’s Office, crime scene investigators, our District Attorney, her staff, our courts team, Judge Dorow and the many others who have worked so hard over the past year. Today will be remembered as a day that justice was served. Let me be clear, though, this verdict does not mean that our community has healed or will soon forget this tragedy. We will continue to remember and honor those innocent lives that were lost and keep in our hearts our friends and neighbors who were injured or witnessed the horrific events of last November
"While we are pleased with the outcome of this trial, we continue to pray for Waukesha.”
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
"Kathy and I are thinking of the Waukesha community and all those who today received justice for the senseless, violent attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. We will not forget the loved ones, neighbors and community leaders whose lives were taken, the hearts broken and the lives forever changed, the first responders and neighbors who ran to offer help in a time of great need, and the trauma and pain so many still endure every day. Waukesha has been through so much this past year, including the past several weeks, and has responded to this tragedy always with kindness, compassion and strength. Today is an important step toward continued healing for the community and our state."
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels
"Waukesha Co. DA Susan Opper and Judge Jennifer Dorow did fantastic jobs. Opper presented an airtight case and Dorow kept her cool and kept the trial focused and fair. My heart again goes out to the victims and their families. Their pain isn't erased, but this was a just verdict."
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)
“Justice has been served for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. I hope and pray this verdict will bring them some measure of peace and closure.
“I want to thank Judge Dorow for her service and patience putting up with this murderer.”
Wisconsin State Assembly District 97 Rep. Scott Allen
“I wish that today’s judgment could bring back the lives of those lost nearly a year ago, but, of course, it will not. The verdicts value those lives by holding the criminal responsible for his actions. I pray that this will bring some comfort to the families and friends of the victims and to our Waukesha community as a whole.
“I am grateful for all those involved in seeing justice accomplished: Judge Dorow, District Attorney Opper and her staff, those serving on the jury, witnesses, and those involved in the investigation that led to the arrest.
“I hope that these verdicts bring healing, resolve, and remind us of the importance of justice.”
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
"The defendant’s despicable actions caused heartbreaking loss and pain. I am grateful to the many people who ensured that he was convicted and will face the consequences for his heinous crimes."
Eric Toney, Republican candidate for Wisconsin attorney general
"The jury found the defendant guilty of horrific acts of violence. The verdicts help bring a small measure of justice to those affected as they mourn the loss of loved ones and recover from emotional and physical injuries. We keep them and those that fought for justice in prayers."
For our continuing coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, see the print edition of The Freeman. Subscribe here: https://gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe
For the latest news on Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, click here.