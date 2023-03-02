WALES — Gary Vose, longest-serving Kettle Moraine School District School Board member, will retire in April after 36 years.
While making his non-candidacy announcement for the April election, Vose praised the KM educational community for “always putting students first and embodying academic excellence.”
Vose first became vocal with the district after he heard one of his children, a kindergartner there, repeat a not-so-age-appropriate phrase. She told her dad it was raining and the class watched “E.T.”, a PG-rated movie.
“It is the famous line that made that movie PG. The bigger issue I had at the time was why are we showing PG movies to kindergartner students at recess? That bothered me,” Vose said.
Vose attended his first-ever school board meeting to raise his concerns about it. He jotted down a few comments and told the board about the issue. The then-superintendent Earl Bracken at the time looked at Vose and apologized.
Vose ended up staying at the meeting because he found it interesting.
“At the time, the board elected their own officers and they were selecting a new president that night,” he said.
When the vice president ended up resigning in frustration, a special midterm election was held to fill the vacant board seat.
“I threw my name in the hopper for that. I was interviewed and was not selected,” he said.
Vose thought since he had children in school that this was the time to run for the school board. He was working at Allen Bradley in downtown Milwaukee at the time in the human resources department.
“I’ve worked in human resources my entire career,” he said.
He ran in an April election and lost by four points. Bracken called him up and told Vose he could do a recount. Due to the race being so close, it wouldn’t have cost him any money.
“He told me what did I have to lose. He said I already lost and can’t lose any more. So I said let’s have a recount,” he said.
Vose ultimately ended up winning by four votes.
“I became a board member by the slimmest of margins. That process taught me that every vote matters and that it pays to keep trying.
“I could have quit after that first election, but I’ve enjoyed my 36 years on the board a great deal and am grateful every day that I didn’t give up. I encourage others to run if they have that interest.”
Learning on the job
There was so much involved in learning how a district operates, Vose said. He had to learn on the go and said it was a huge learning curve.
“You have to be patient and not be a know-it-all. Learn from those who really know what is going on and depend upon the staff to help educate you and explain things,” he said.
Vose mentioned learning about what to question and fight for. One of the first meetings he was on, members were reviewing the annual budget. Vose noticed a line item for 1,000 light bulbs. He raised the concern that perhaps this was wasteful.
Bracken shook his head and said Vose didn’t know how many lights the school district has. He also didn’t think Vose really wanted to investigate how many light bulbs the district was purchasing. He agreed with the superintendent that it was best to move on with the meeting.
In 2006 Vose’s responsibilities increased and he was elected board president for one year and then returned to this position again in 2012, where he remains today.
Times, they are a-changing
Vose said it isn’t the school board that has changed but society. He pointed to technology in particular.
“When I first got on the board they didn’t have computers, iPhones and all the technology tools that we have today. That has been a big change,” Vose said.
Another big change at Kettle Moraine was to transform the district. This allowed the creation of charter schools. The district also became interested in personalized learning, which came from a conference Vose attended. A person had set up a math program online called Khan Academy.
The man took the concept of “what you learn is variable and the time you learn it is fixed.” Vose said an example would be to give a class a chapter with one hour to soak it all in and process the information. Some students may understand the content while others may not.
“He turned that 180 degrees and said what you learn is fixed but how long it takes you is variable. With the tools he developed you could spend as much time as you needed on your own in order to learn it. I found it fascinating,” Vose said.
Leadership
What has made the Kettle Moraine School District a jewel of the community, Vose said, is its outstanding leadership. During his tenure the board appointed three different superintendents.
“If you looked around the state of Wisconsin, I don’t know what the average length of time the school districts have for superintendents. Its probably five or six years,” Vose said.
Stephen Plum, current KM superintendent, was appointed in 2021 and has committed himself to fiscal responsibility, academic transparency, and recognizing and establishing the most effective pathways to supporting and developing student learning, he said.
“Gary has a huge heart and a lens of critical thought. I have very much enjoyed working with him and see him as a true partner in that primary focus of what is best for kids,” Plum said.
Sarah Jerome was appointed superintendent in 1991 and Pat Deklotz in 2006.
“Each of our three district leaders brought priorities to the role that elevated the district and improved opportunities for students,” Vose said.
“The most rewarding thing about this is that you hire the right people. Let them do their job. Of course you have to provide oversight. It doesn’t always mean you agree with everything they do. You have to have checks and balances. That is the role of the board, to provide checks and balances and oversight. As a result of that we have had consistency and very strong leadership. It has allowed Kettle Moraine to prosper.”