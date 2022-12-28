Longtime Nashotah Village President Lartz dies at 80

NASHOTAH — Longtime Nashotah Village President Richard Lartz died at 80 years old on Saturday, Dec. 17, after decades of serving the community.
Lartz started working with the village of Nashotah in 1994 as a firefighter and joined the park committee around the same time. In 2000, he was appointed as a village trustee before becoming village president in April 2003.
“He was always there for me and for the employees. He was very supportive,” said Cindy Pfeifer, administrative director, clerk and treasurer for the village. “He knew not everyone was going to like him and he couldn’t please everyone, but he always tried to do what was best for the benefit of the village as a whole.”
Pfeifer, who has been with the village since 1991, said she’s worked under four village presidents, but Lartz also was like a mentor to her.
“He didn’t micromanage; he let our departments run themselves, but he was always involved with ideas and suggestions,” Pfeifer said.
In addition to working with village government, Lartz was involved with Pink Heals Lake Country, a community-based group supporting people with cancer.
“It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to a great man who has touched many lives and also helped so many,” wrote Eric Remmick, president of Pink Heals Lake Country. “I pray he watched over all of us and somehow may guide us in a better direction.”
Lartz also served as the president of the Friends of Nashotah, which was similar to a chamber of commerce, and was active in his church, according to Pfeifer.
Every year, Lartz was known for dressing up as Santa at the village tree lighting.
“That was his big thing,” Pfeifer said. “He made a great Santa, great beard, natural and grey, with wire-rimmed glasses.”
Lartz was planning on running for reelection this April, which Pfeifer said shows his commitment to Nashotah.
“As president, he was very active and took his job seriously,” Pfeifer said. “He and his wife would drive around the village every day just to check on things, make sure everything was OK, talk to people.”