WAUKESHA — Residents Donald Richmond and Terry Thieme are vying for the District 10 supervisory seat on the Waukesha County Board this spring.
Incumbent Supervisor David Swan, who represented the district for multiple terms, announced in December he would not seek re-election to the position.
The Freeman recently asked Richmond and Thieme on their decision to run for county government and what issues they viewed as important. Their responses are below:
What prompted you to represent District 10 on the Waukesha County Board?
Richmond: I’ve been interested in government for a long time. I spent five years as a civilian bailiff in the Waukesha County Courthouse when they had civilian bailiffs. I’ve been around county government and city government for the better part of 50 years. My father was a city councilman and a county board member in northern Wisconsin, so that was my first introduction.
Thieme: I was encouraged to seek election by a good friend and neighbor after our current county supervisor decided to retire. This was always a thought of mine, and Dave has done a great job representing District 10.
What qualities do you feel you can bring to the Waukesha County Board?
Richmond: I have a broad area of experience. I’ve worked in teaching and have over 35 years in sales. I’ve been active in disaster relief with Samaritan’s Purse and the American Red Cross. I’ve seen the worst in human disasters. I also have a background in economics.
Thieme: I represented District 1 in the city of Waukesha for 11 years as their alderman. Through my tenure, I served as the human resources chair, Common Council president and as a member of the Finance, Ordinance and License and Landmarks committees. I also served on the Water Utility and Public Works/Transit commissions. I’m not a career politician, but an informed citizen that enjoys public service and wants to continue that role. I’ve spent my entire life serving our citizens. I am a United States Marine and also served my communities as a police officer and, finally, as an alderman.
In your opinion, what are some of the important issues facing Waukesha County government — and, more specifically, District 10?
Richmond: This is a very unique area because it covers the northern area of Waukesha and part of Pewaukee. I think the highways, particularly, are important. As always, there’s also economics and the budget. There’s also a concern with the city of Waukesha not joining the county on 911 emergency dispatch. It’s an excellent system. Having a dual dispatch system is one of the greatest wastes of taxpayer money. I really think the city and the county should work together.
Thieme: Waukesha County has the same challenges as any other governmental body: public safety. We have to make sure that the general public can go about their daily business feeling safe and secure. We also need to maintain our infrastructure, meaning roads and buildings, on a regular basis, as well as equipment. Dave Swan has done a fantastic job while in office, and I hope to maintain that standard.
