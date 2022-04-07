WAUKESHA — School District of Waukesha residents voted to elect three conservative candidates to the Waukesha Board of Education on Tuesday night. Incumbents Greg Deets and William Baumgart lost their bid for reelection against Karrie Kozlowski, Marquell Moorer and Mark Borowski. Waukesha residents might wonder what this means for the county and the school board moving forward.
The Waukesha County Republicans and Waukesha County Democrats have different views about what lies ahead.
“As a district, we certainly appreciate the service of Mr. Baumgart, Mrs. Roddy [incumbent Amanda Medina- Roddy did not receive sufficient votes during the Feb. 15 primary to advance to the election on Tuesday), and Mr. Deets. Mr. Baumgart will be the longest serving Board member in District history with 27 years of service. At the same time, we will welcome Mr. Borowski, Mrs. Kozlowski and Mr. Moorer. We will assist them in any way possible as they transition into their new roles,” said Superintendent Jim Sebert.
Karin Rajnicek, school board member, said when she was first elected, she was the only parent of children in the schools the board represents.
'The only good I have seen from COVID-19 is it woke up our parents and patriots to fight for what is best for our kids. I am looking forward to working with our three new board members for my 12th and final year on the school board. And when I move on I trust it will be in good hands,” Rajnicek said.
Terry Dittrich, chairman of the Republican Party of Waukesha County, said average citizens who wanted to make an impact stepped up and became candidates for one of the largest movements in history in Waukesha County.
“Last night they spoke loud and clear that Waukesha is a conservative county with conservative values and want their schools transparent and have direct impact on what their children are taught and how their schools are run,” Dittrich said. He said the message is also that Waukesha residents are not interested in “radical, left, indoctrination education that is being pushed.” He added residents want proper education and full transparency in the school boards.
Dittrich said parents want transparency and accountability with true citizen involvement.
“They want to be involved, they need to be involved and these boards need to be bastions of new ideas and conservative values and accountability,” he said.
He predicts there will be new energetic school board and municipal board members who bring new ideas and new ways of thinking in the future.
“This is going to be very healthy for this conservative county,” he said.
The school board race faced influence from the Republican Party of Waukesha County. The party launched an effort called the WISRED Initiative, which has sparked a debate about partisan politics in traditionally nonpartisan races. The initiative aims to elect conservative candidates in local elections.
Dittrich said people are making more out of it than it is. He explained the party provided a platform but the heavy lifting was done by the candidates.
“They were going to run or had plans to run with or without WISRED,” he said.
Dittrich attributes it to parents who became aware of what was going on in their children’s schools during the pandemic.
Waukesha County Democratic Party chair responds
“We feel disappointed obviously in the outcome but not entirely surprised,” said Matthew Mareno, chair of the Waukesha County Democratic Party.
He said the Republicans Party spent “a very large undisclosed amount of money.”
“Based on the amount of mail we saw, probably in just this race, $20,000-$25,000 was spent and that doesn’t even include the professional paid staff they had in support,” Mareno said.
The Freeman asked Mareno about the Waukesha County Democratic Party’s social media campaign.
“It was an understanding that the WISRED program had become so massive, that to have any hope of competing, we looked at our resources we had available as well as talk with the candidates,” Mareno said.
Deets and Baumgart declined the party’s support while Sarah Harrison accepted it, according to Mareno.
Deets and Baumgart opted not to be a part of the Waukesha County Democrats’ social media campaign, Mareno said. In comparison to WISRED, their campaign was very small and used only $500, he said.
Mareno added the best his party can hope for is the three new Waukesha School Board members will grow to fit the position and realize everything is not as partisan as they think it is.
“We hope they spent the time to listen to the parents and kids in these schools and hopefully reflect what these schools need and not the partisan things they were talking about during the election cycle.” Mareno said.
While not optimistic on how the election will impact the board, he hopes the gravity of the position will impact the way the new members will govern.