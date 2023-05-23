WAUKESHA – A mail truck rolled on its side after being hit on West Avenue near College Avenue in Waukesha, on Tuesday. Police say that an elderly male driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and clipped the back end of a USPS mail truck.
According to Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann, the crash happened at less than five miles per hour, but it was enough to rotate the mail truck. “The front of the elderly male driver went forward as the mail truck was driving by and clipped it. When the guy went forward, it gave it enough force to push the mail truck on its side.”
Baumann reports that there were no physical injuries, however, one witness was taken to the hospital for anxiety. “She had been shaken up over the accident,” he said.
The man who caused the accident will likely have to retake a road test.