WAUKESHA — A scary situation unfolded on Friday afternoon but Waukesha police resolved it without injury.
Police responded to a man with a gun shortly before 1 p.m. in the backyard in the 200 block of Greenmeadow Drive. Waukesha North High School students provided as detailed description of the male and immediately notified the School Resource Officer, according to Dan Baumann, captain of Waukesha police.
The Waukesha North administrative team placed the school on a secure status.
After the area schools were secured, officers searched the area for the suspect. Officers located a 17-year-old male in a backyard armed with a rifle. Officers were able to get the suspect to peacefully surrender. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident. A firearm was recovered from the scene.
Baumann said the investigation is still on going, police were in the area collecting evidence. Charging decisions and identification of the suspect, if released, won't be done until Monday at the earliest.
“Members of the police department were relaying on real-time information, utilizing ReadyOP, to the leadership teams of the surrounding schools so they could make the best safety decisions. This is important as district officials do not want to disrupt the learning environment any more than necessary. The real-time information provided, allowed district officials to reduce any potential stress or anxiety for the student learners.
"This is a true testament to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s 'SPEAK UP SPEAK OUT' campaign. The students observed something and said something about it. These courageous students are the ones who helped safeguard the community today, to those amazing students,” Baumann said.
Baumann added it goes without saying that “the training and preparation we have with the school district paid off. To the officers who tenaciously investigated and kept those children safe.”
James Sebert, superintendent of Waukesha School District, sent a message to the school community.
“Earlier today at 12:58 p.m., Waukesha North was placed on a secure hold due to a report of possible threatening behavior in the neighborhood of Waukesha North. Butler Middle School, Hawthorne, Lowell and Summit View Elementary Schools also followed the secure hold procedures until they were lifted at 1:45 p.m.
"Secure hold procedures include not allowing students, staff, parents, or other visitors to enter or exit the building during that time. Classes continued as usual, and hallway traffic was cleared.
"We appreciate the cooperation and diligence of all students and staff in ensuring the best possible outcomes for all involved. The safety and security of students and staff is our top priority.”