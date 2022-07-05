NEW BERLIN — A man has been arrested since a vehicle pursuit led police to a crash in the area of Racine Avenue and Coffee Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
According to the New Berlin Police Department, the Hales Corners Police Department was pursuing the stolen vehicle into New Berlin prior to the crash.
The suspect fled the crash scene on foot. Area residents and civilians were informed of the police incident by a wireless emergency alert message.
At 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect, who is a male juvenile, was arrested in the area of Woodland Drive and Woodland Court and was turned over to the Hales Corners Police Department.