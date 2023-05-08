WAUKESHA — A 62-year-old man was arrested for putting a teenage boy in his car after becoming upset over a group of kids playing a prank. On Friday at 8:15 p.m. several squads were sent to the area of Wolf Road and East Moreland Blvd. in Waukesha, for a report of a man who took a teenage boy into his car. The man and teen did not know each other and a short time later were found in the Woodman's parking lot where the boy was reunited with this friends and parents, Dan Baumann, captain of the Waukesha Police Department, said.
The investigation revealed four boys between the ages of 12 and 13 were ding dong ditching people in the subdivision and a man became upset about this. The man threatened the kids and placed one of them in his car to take him to the police station or to his parents.
He was arrested and police will be recommending charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment, Baumann said.
Baumann said it is important for parents to know what their kids are doing and to understand the seriousness of causing a disturbance like this.
“As innocent as this may be, childhood pranks can get out of hand and escalate rapidly. Equally, if not more important, adults please take a second and think the desirability of what you are about to do. This was an avoidable incident,” Baumann said.