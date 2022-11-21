MENOMONEE FALLS — A 22-year-old man was charged on Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated. According to online court records, his cash bond was set at $1 million.
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Menomonee Falls Police Department responded to Sal’s Pub and Grill, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. for the report of a man with a gun. While en route, officers received an update from Waukesha Communications Center that the lone male suspect was now firing the gun inside the bar.
Upon officer’s arrival, they quickly located the suspect inside and took him into custody. Initial investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Dylan Michael Breidenbach of Menomonee Falls, had been in the bar earlier in the evening and was asked to leave as he had been harassing customers. Breidenbach was eventually escorted out of the bar by an employee. Breidenbach returned a short time later armed with a large caliber rifle. Once inside the bar, he fired one round towards the staff and patrons. After firing the rifle round the suspect was subdued by patrons until the police arrived. No one was struck by the rifle round.
Breidenbach was arrested and taken to the Menomonee Falls Police Department and booked on several felony and misdemeanor charges.
This investigation is still on-going and no further statement will be made at this time.
Breidenbach’s next court date is Nov. 30.