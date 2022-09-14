WAUKESHA — A man remains in critical condition after a serious motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening on the west side of Waukesha.
The city of Waukesha Police Department responded to the crash at 8:28 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Kilps Drive. Police and Fire units located a man laying in the roadway.
As the Waukesha Fire Department provided lifesaving measures on scene, Flight for Life responded and transported the 32-year-old male motorcyclist to the hospital for life threatening injuries, according to Dan Baumann, captain of the Waukesha Police Department.
The initial investigation indicated the motorcycle was westbound on Madison Street from Grandview when it collided into the back of an SUV that was also westbound. The SUV was occupied by two passengers who were uninjured. Speed appears to be a factor in this investigation.
The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha Police Department.
According to Baumann, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family as he is in critical condition."