DELAFIELD — An adult male was found dead in a home near Oakwood Road and Highway 83 shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Lt. Landon Nyren, acting chief of the Delafield Police Department.
Police were called to the scene of an accidental shooting. Officers with the Delafield Police Department arrived along with Lake Country Fire and Rescue to attempt lifesaving measures.
It was determined the male was deceased and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
According to the police department, there is no ongoing danger to the community. No additional information is available at this time. It is an ongoing investigation.
Additional assistance was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff, Village of Hartland Police, the Waukesha County DA's office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.