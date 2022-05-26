TOWN OF LISBON — A 55-year-old man has died after a truck-versus-motorcycle accident Thursday morning.
According to a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department news release, the sheriff’s department and Town of Lisbon and Merton community fire departments responded to the accident at 9:35 a.m.
From the initial investigation, a dump truck was traveling westbound on Lisbon Road when the driver, a 56-year-old-male, struck the motorcycle, which entered the intersection from Maple Avenue. The motorcycle was operated by a 55-year-old-male who was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the dump truck remained on scene and did not have any apparent injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.