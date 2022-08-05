WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire.
According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous 911 calls reporting the incident. Citizens reported that they observed a man pour an accelerant on his body and ignite himself on fire.
“The male was in clear crisis,” Baumann said. “The citizens had extinguished the fire upon police and fire arrival.”
The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical and behavioral health treatment. The man was conscious, alert and breathing with serious burns on his body at the time he was transported.
Baumann said there’s no reason at this time to know why the man was at that location at the time of the incident.
Baumann said there are crisis workers that are embedded with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, a crisis worker that will be embedded with the Waukesha Police Department and crisis workers at the Waukesha Communications Center. There are also mental health resources that are readily available in the county. Baumann said the police department, fire department and communications center is staffed 24/7 and anyone in need of help should ask for help and they will get them the help they need.
If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health emergency, call the Wisconsin Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.