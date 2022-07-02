BROOKFIELD — A man shot and wounded another man at the Brookfield Square Movie Tavern early this morning, according to scanner traffic.
The shooting occurred in the Movie Tavern at the mall at approximately 12:10 a.m.
Dispatchers also said the two men had argued before one drew a gun and shot the other in the leg.
The shooter was described as a black male wearing a hoodie who then entered a car and drove away; the direction in which he was driving wasn’t clear. Paramedics applied a tourniquet to the wounded man’s leg and took him to Froedtert Hospital, according to the scanner.
Scanner traffic also indicated that police were evacuating the tavern and movie theater and attempting to determine whether there were any other shooters. Some officers were said to be armed with rifles and bearing shields. Others were asking people leaving the theater if they had witnessed the incident or had any information about the shooter.
The wounded man told police he knew the shooter, according to the scanner.
We will provide further information as it becomes available.