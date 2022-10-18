GENESEE — A man suffered burns to his face during a barn fire on Saylesville Road in the town of Genesee on Monday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office along with Lake Country Fire Department, responded to a fully engulfed barn. Deputies encountered an individual who suffered burn injuries to his face.
He was transported to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.
The barn was not used to house any animals. It was used to store and work on cars. The roads surrounding the fire were closed to facilitate fire suppression and investigation.
This investigation remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the man impacted by the fire.