WAUKESHA - A Brookfield man who allegedly punched a man outside a Hartland bar last month now faces a homicide charge after the alleged victim in the case died this week.
Kevin Sehmer, 64, had been charged with aggravated battery and released on $1,500 cash bond after he allegedly punched Josh Davies, a 39-year-old married father and stepfather, outside a Hartland tavern June 17 following a confrontation over Davies' tattoos, a criminal complaint said. Davies suffered severe head injuries after striking his head on pavement after being punched, and died Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint in the case.
Sehmer appeared in court today, where a new charge of second-degree reckless homicide was filed against him. As a result, Court Commissioner David Herring followed the request of District Attorney Sue Opper and raised Sehmer's bail to $100,000.
Davies’ family appeared in court, asking for a cash bail of $1 million and averring that what happened to Davies ought to be considered a hate crime.
"You need to send a message to the community and the world: Just be kind," Davies' mother, Patti Pearson, said in requesting a high bail figure. "Just be kind. Because what else is there?"
