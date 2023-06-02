WEST BEND — Michael Miecielica was found guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on three counts for threats against election workers to halt the fall 2022 general election poll site at the West Bend Community Memorial Library.
The three counts included one Class I felony, make use of or threaten force, violence or restraint to compel voting or refrain from voting, and two Class B misdemeanors, both for disorderly conduct, according to court documents.
Miecielica had one other felony charge, a Class I felony for making terrorist threats, and 14 misdemeanor charges, related to the incident at the polling location and for posting notes containing vulgar language and threats against political candidates in the 2022 fall election on downtown West Bend-area businesses and a school, read in but dismissed on Thursday.
The misdemeanors included seven Class A misdemeanors, one for endanger safety/use/dangerous weapon, one for criminal damage to property and five for bail jumping, and seven Class B misdemeanors, five for disorderly conduct and two for computer message-threaten/obscenity, according to court documents.
Leading up to the 2022 fall general election, Miecielica posted 19 notes containing either vulgar language and slurs or threats against Democratic Party candidates Gov. Tony Evers and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. According to the criminal complaint, Miecielica did this to cause a “dust up” for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign. Johnson went on to win re-election for his third term.
Miecielica also sent photos of the notes to Johnson’s campaign emails to make it look as if a supporter had placed the notes, rather than himself.
The five misdemeanors related to the notes were among those that were read in and dismissed by the State on Thursday as part of Miecielica’s plea deal.
After he was able to leave jail on a $1,000 signature bond, Miecielica threatened workers to stop the election at the West Bend Community Memorial Library polling place on election day.
According to the complaint, Miecielica entered the library with a knife in his backpack, and after going to the bathroom to take it out he approached the polling area.
However, he changed course, as he saw some kids near the polling area, and instead went to the front desk, where he stabbed the knife into the counter and told the person working there to stop the election and call the police to take him back to jail.
According to the complaint, Miecielica also told officers after his arrest that his goal wasn’t to stop the election, but to be jailed again.
“‘I did it so she would call the cops because I am a bad person and should go to jail.’ [Miecielica] said he stabbed the counter to prove he is a bad person,” said the complaint.
On Thursday, the court ordered Miecielica into the custody of the Department of Health Services for a supplemental examination and report, according to court documents. Miecielica will appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on June 22 after the supplemental report is filed.