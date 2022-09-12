WAUKESHA — A man wielding some sort of hatchet threatened to light himself on fire on Sunday afternoon in front of Walmart on South West Avenue.
Waukesha police responded to a report of a suicidal person who was swearing and refusing to leave while holding a six pack of beer, according to the Waukesha Police Department.
As more squads arrived, dialogue began in an attempt to deescalate the situations as the man was intoxicated and not listening to officers.
Ultimately, the man was taken into custody for criminal charges as well as a mental health evaluation.
There was no shooting. Of the suspect, officers and bystanders, no one was injured.
The mental health issues will be addressed before the criminal side moves forward, so no names will be released, police said.