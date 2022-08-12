TOWN OF GENESEE — Parents interested in an education for their children with a focus on art, the Spanish language, music and cooking can visit a new school opening in the Town of Genesee: Maravilla Montessori School.
The new school is accepting students this September at S31W29553 Sunset Drive. The Montessori teaching method is based on self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play. At the school, the upstairs space is dedicated to primary students, ages 3-6. The downstairs space is for the lower elementary students, first-third grade, and upper elementary students, fourth-sixth grade.
“We are focused on fine arts education in children, so we do everything from real acrylic painting to plaster of Paris and paper mache and needle felting with fiber arts,” Adriana Mojica, head of school and lower elementary co-teacher, said. “When we do plays the students make their own costumes, so they design them, they draw a picture of it first, and then I come up with some strategies on how to realistically make it come to life.”
Kristin Polk, executive director and lower-elementary co-teacher, is also well-versed in theater and helps students write their own dialogue.
Mojica said the school is also very nature-based and will incorporate education on native plants and local animals.
“We actually met some of our neighbors here up and down the street that have some horse farms, so we’re going to make some community connections so we can go do our community service as well in volunteering,” Mojica said.
They also plan to create partnerships with the Retzer Nature Center, an area veterinarian and local farms.
Another thing that makes the school special, Mojica said, is that they will be teaching Spanish. Mojica is a bilingual teacher and is trained on how to bring kids to a conversational level in the new language. They plan to hire staff that is also bilingual or has some familiarity with Spanish.
“It’s very important to (learn a new language) when (students) aren’t inhibited by performing or thinking too hard about the systems. You just speak to them and they speak back, you don’t overthink it,” Mojica said.
Also included are music instruction and theory, geography and culinary skills. They will have visiting specialists to teach the kids as well, including biologists, music teachers and more.
Why Montessori?
Polk said she started as a traditional teacher, but was drawn to Montessori when she sent her children to take part in the wonderful lessons Montessori schools offer.
“To me, as a traditional teacher, kind of jumping into the Montessori world, I think there’s a lot more integration of different subject areas, so you can really draw into what the kids are passionate about and use that to help move them forward,” Polk said.
In addition, Polk said, she really loves that Montessori isn’t as regimented with what subject is taught at what time.
“In the Montessori setting we have the very vigorous spoken sequence still of what (students) are expected to do, but we’re able to switch around the times and give the students what they need (to finish their tasks),” Polk said. “They can move on to things as they’re ready and also build a lot of independence.”
Mojica, who has worked at different Montessori schools across the nation, said her favorite part of the Montessori education method is that students are reminded that there is no emergency to learn subjects.
“Oftentimes we put a lot of pressure on children to perform perfectly, we give them grades, we compare them against each other,” she said. “Our goal here is to teach the children that everyone has their gift and everyone has their struggle, we use your gift to help you with your struggle.”
In addition, students are taught teamwork and collaboration skills with different age groups. Mojica said they address a variety of collaboration conflicts, such as how to work with someone who is very different from you, which help the students become successful later in life as adults.
Class sizes will remain small, with around 20 students per classroom. Mojica said teachers will want to know families and students well in the area — their siblings, the names of their pets and even their favorite color.
Registration
This is the school’s first year, so for founding families the school is going to offer discounts to the first group that enrolls in the school. There will also be financial assistance for families that have more than one child.
For more information, visit https://maravillamontessori.org. There are also upcoming open houses scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.