BROOKFIELD — Daniel Medeiros and Kathy Lim — who placed first and second in the primary, respectively — will face off in the bid for a seat representing Area 2 on the Elmbrook School Board on April 5.
The candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman.
School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?
Lim: Unfortunately, many societal topics are now viewed through a political lens, including education. I, on the other hand, wanted my campaign to be fully grassroots without a political entity or special interests. I am focusing on improving Elmbrook’s academics and overall performance. I want politics removed from our classrooms.
Medeiros: It's unfortunate that partisan politics have been injected into a non-partisan race. My approach is to solicit input, listen to the experts and then make a decision on issues. My experience in leadership and proven problem solving ability as a professional engineer are skills that are perfect for this role.
Why are you running for the school board?
Lim: My focus is to reverse the district’s deteriorating academic performance by: Protecting parental rights, removing non-age appropriate sexually explicit materials, stopping the inaccurate and divisive equity teachings and its influences, bringing accountability back to the board to uphold their Constitutional oath, and restoring responsiveness to and confidence of parents and community.
Medeiros: To ensure that our school system remains one of the top districts in the state, and continuously improve our academic standing. I've seen the politicization of school districts around the country, and want to ensure that those partisan initiatives stay out of our schools.
What is the most pressing issue facing this district?
Lim: Going back to 2016, Elmbrook has seen a downward trend in elementary academic performance and stagnant ACT scores. This needs to be addressed. The Elmbrook taxpayers expect better and they expect transparency for their community investment. Instead of academics, the administration has become a social experiment with little oversight.
Medeiros: We need to retain and attract top talent to the district. This will ensure we remain a top academic district. We also need to ensure our kids are receiving a well rounded education, outside of the standard math/english scoring metrics, and maintain and expand on our great programs.
