Candidates for the Waukesha County Supervisor, District 17 general election on April 5, 2022 are (l to r): Brian Meier and Bob Salb.
WAUKESHA — Brian Meier and Bob Salb are advancing in the open District 17 seat on the Waukesha County Board this spring.

Meier, the top vote getter in Tuesday’s primary, and Salb edged out fellow candidate Cory Payne in the race for the seat, which was previously held by Dwayne Paulson.

In recent weeks, Meier and Salb have shared different takes on their perceived issues and the county’s role for District 17.

Salb said his desire is to improve on transparency and communication, while Meier said his top desire is to address the backlog in court trials.

Results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Brian Meier65041.9%
Bob Salb46730.1%
Cory J. Payne41526.7%
Write-in:201.3%
Total votes1,552 
   

Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.

11 of 11 Units reported: 100%

