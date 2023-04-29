GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. – Meijer announced on Friday that it has donated an extra $1 million to Midwest food pantries that participate in the retailer’s Simply Give hunger relief program.
Overall, Meijer’s Simply Give program has generated more than $80 million for food pantry partners since its 2008 inception, according to a company press release.
The $1 million donation from Meijer was divided equally among the retailer’s 468 Midwest food pantry partners that participated in the 2022 Simply Give program, according to Meijer.
Meijer’s $1 million donation equates to 4 million meals, according to a Meijer press release.