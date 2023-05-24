■ BROOKFIELD: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Oak Hill Cemetery, 3500 N. Brookfield Road. Speakers, rifle salute, soloist, playing of taps.
■ ELM GROVE: 10:30 a.m. Monday, parade starts in Elm Grove Village Park, 13600 Juneau Blvd., and ends at corner of Elm Grove Road and Wall Street. https://elmgrovejuniorguild.org/memorialday-parade/#
■ MENOMONEE FALLS: Falls Memorial Fest, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Main Street in downtown Menomonee Falls. Car show, Kidsfest, art show, vendors, live music. Live music 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Village Park and Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. Monday on Main Street in downtown. https://www.menomoneefallsdowntown.com/fallsmemorial-fest
■ MUKWONAGO: 9:30 a.m. Monday, parade starts at Park View Middle School, 930 N. Rochester St., and stops at the cemetery for a ceremony before continuing along Washington Avenue to Washington Park.
■ NEW BERLIN: 11 a.m. Monday, Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave. Members of VFW Post 5716 will perform their Memorial Ritual Service including a rifle salute and Commander David Chappell will say a few words, as well as other speakers. Weather permitting; there will also be a flyover of World War II planes.
■ OCONOMOWOC: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, City Beach Band Shell, 324 Wisconsin Ave. Event begins at the band shell with a concert by the Legion Band followed by a processional through downtown stopping at the bridge on Walnut Street and then ending in the La Belle Cemetery.
■ SUSSEX: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sussex Village Memorial Day Parade, Sussex Village Hall, N64-W23760 Main St.
■ WAUKESHA: 9 a.m. Monday riverside service at the Barstow Plaza, 141 NW Barstow St. 10:15 a.m. parade starts at Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building, 141 NW Barstow St., and proceeds down Main Street to Maple Avenue before ending at Park Avenue. 11 a.m. Memorial Day Service at Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., with speakers and performance by Waukesha Civic Band. https://www.waukesha-wi.gov/residents/memorial-day.php