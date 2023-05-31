MENOMONEE FALLS — The village of Menomonee Falls announced Wednesday that taping off spots will no longer be allowed on the public right-of-way for the Independence Day Parade.
“As times have changed, the overall safety concerns associated with the reserving of viewing areas on the medians and curb lines along with pedestrian movement into the roadways prior to the road closings has caused the Village to make some necessary changes,” the village posted on its website.
The biggest change is there will be no reserving, staking, taping off or otherwise marking off viewing areas that are in the public right-of-way prior to July 3 at 4:30 p.m. Any items placed on the public right-of-way will be removed prior to July 3 at 4:30 p.m. The right-of-way areas include the medians, sidewalks and the grassy area between the curb line and the sidewalk.
In order to allow ample time for spectators to occupy their viewing areas, the Menomonee Falls Police Department will be closing off the streets earlier starting at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
Captain Gene Neyhart, Menomonee Falls Police Department, said the village took a step back and looked at recent historical events.
“Historically it has been 24 hours in advance. We would close Appleton Avenue down for a half hour and that would allow people to reserve sites,” Neyhart said.
What police found is with that process there would be people and pedestrians darting out into traffic. They would go into the medians and rearrange items. It created a safety concern for that 24-hour period leading up to the parade.
“Having people in and around the roadways is not safe and we are looking to avoid that,” he said.
Neyhart said as you look at major events across the U.S., there is always a concern for safety.
“By preventing smaller issues, we avoid the bigger issues as well,” he said.
Neyhart said the chief did a presentation in front of the Village Board back in April and spoke about this change.
The Independence Day Parade is the biggest special event for the village and is not yet determined if this change will apply to other parades. Neyhart said they haven’t decided yet.
The Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy happened in 2021. Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade, striking participants and parade goers, killing six people. Attendees of outdoor events and festivals in the city of Waukesha saw Mobile Vehicle Barriers added as a safety measure. Other municipalities changed their parade routes and implemented other safety protocols after the incident.
“We made additional changes to our organizational plan. It isn’t for public consumption. We absolutely looked at that and did make changes regarding our planning and organization for that,” Neyhart said.
Neyhart added the village wants people to be safe and they will do what they need to ensure that.
The 2023 Independence Day Parade is at 7 p.m. July 3 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.