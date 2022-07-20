WAUKESHA COUNTY — One of the races on the ballot in the Aug. 9 primary election is representative for the Wisconsin Assembly District 13 seat. Republicans Tom Michalski and Erik Ngutse are facing off to determine who will advance to the November general election and run against Democrat Sarah Harrison for the seat. Current District 13 Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, is running for lieutenant governor.
The Freeman asked Michalski and Ngutse several questions ahead of election day.
THE FREEMAN: What sets you apart from your opponent?
Michalski: Experience. I’ve been a resident of the district for 23 years and serving as a volunteer firefighter for 16 years. I’ve gained keen insight into governing by being both a trustee and supervisor. As a member of WCTC’s Board, I have actively supported the college’s effort to enable students to graduate high school along with an associate degree from WCTC. This will benefit the community by keeping young adults engaged while reducing the local workforce issue.
Ngutse: I was a Boy Scout, I joined the U.S. military to serve and when the fallout happened in Afghanistan, I volunteered to help with the thousands of unaccompanied minors that arrived at our borders. Values are important, which why I am the only candidate that’s endorsed by Wisconsin Family Action. I have an A rating from the NRA, which is in contrast with my opponent’s grading of a “?”.
THE FREEMAN: Why are you running for the position?
Michalski: From my experience in local government, I have learned how state actions impact counties and municipalities. I’ve seen how unfunded mandates or reductions in state revenue sharing force municipalities to choose between services and roads, skimping on one to work on the other. This is the basic business end of governance, and it impacts our quality of life. I am running to protect families and communities from the unintended consequences of well-intentioned rules or laws.
Ngutse: I’m running because I believe parents have a fundamental right to be included in their children’s education. I am running because the America that embraced me and my family is changing, long are the freedoms and liberties that the founding fathers established. I am running because it’s time to put the American people first. I’m running for the same reason I enlisted in the U.S. military, I’m running to serve YOU.
THE FREEMAN: What is the most pressing issue you want to work on?
Michalski: In response to COVID, election rules were relaxed, creating situations where undetected fraud could have occurred. Suspicion damages the trust in the entire process and the results. Democracy depends on an election process that has overwhelming consensus its elections are fair and free of suspicious manipulation. All adult citizens have the right to vote, and they should be confident that their vote was counted and that the tabulation of the votes was done without bias.
Ngutse: Education and parental rights.
